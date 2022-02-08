HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HFC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.08. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.