Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. Capital Southwest posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 379,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

