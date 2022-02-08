Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Euronav reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Euronav.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
NYSE EURN opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.32. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
