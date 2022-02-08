DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.