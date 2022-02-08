Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 466 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

