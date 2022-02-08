JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

