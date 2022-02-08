Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

UUUU opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

