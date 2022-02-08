Evercore ISI Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,311,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Snap by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $1,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

