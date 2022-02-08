PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PFN opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

