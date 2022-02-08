Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

