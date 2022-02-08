Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,857 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

