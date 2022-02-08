Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1,003.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

