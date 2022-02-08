237,500 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000.

SCLE stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

