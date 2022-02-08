Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,037 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

