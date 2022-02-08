Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.37. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

