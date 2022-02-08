Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 38.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,787,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,467,000 after purchasing an additional 775,541 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,061,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,233 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,944,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.26%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.