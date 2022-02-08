Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,355 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS opened at $260.79 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.38 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.46.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

