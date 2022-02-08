Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 4,972 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.28.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

