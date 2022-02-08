Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 68.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

