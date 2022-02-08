Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

