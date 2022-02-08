Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,318 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 48.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.42. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

