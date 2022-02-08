Credit Suisse AG Sells 41,658 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,658 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.