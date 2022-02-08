Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,138 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $56,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after buying an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

AEIS opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

