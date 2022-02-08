Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $56,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Triton International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Triton International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

TRTN opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.02. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

