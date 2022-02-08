Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 47.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.