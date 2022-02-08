250,000 Shares in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III alerts:

Shares of STRE stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.