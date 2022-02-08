Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,285 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after buying an additional 3,836,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,877,000 after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,015,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after buying an additional 225,752 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 681,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,431,000 after buying an additional 182,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.