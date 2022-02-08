Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,715,000 after acquiring an additional 340,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

