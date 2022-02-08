Brokerages Expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.86). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 293,725 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 62.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Invitae by 143.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 118,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81. Invitae has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

