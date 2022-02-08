Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMLP stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

