$0.76 EPS Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 27.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.97. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

