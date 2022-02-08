AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. AssetMark Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

AMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 793.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

