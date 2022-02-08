Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.44 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

HMLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 2.80%.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.