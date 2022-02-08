Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.43. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $460.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.45 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 284.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $37.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.