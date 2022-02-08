Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 39,879 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $134.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.59. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.