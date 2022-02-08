Raymond James Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $350.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.22 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

