Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

