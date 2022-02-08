Barclays PLC Has $611,000 Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

