Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 104,316 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the second quarter worth $428,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.23.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

