Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,332 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HTLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 160.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 67.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 277.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HTLD opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

