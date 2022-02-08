Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 92,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $11,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $658.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.