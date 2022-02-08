Canada Goose (GOOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOS opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

