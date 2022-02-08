Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$428,413.68 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total transaction of C$428,413.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,214,003.36.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total transaction of C$518,077.86.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.2600001 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.