Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells 6,708 Shares of Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $290,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $290,188.08.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $288,645.24.
- On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $294,816.60.
- On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $295,688.64.
- On Monday, January 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $287,639.04.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $290,657.64.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $292,321.20.
- On Friday, January 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,862 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $286,762.98.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $300,125.38.
Shares of DK stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38.
A number of research firms have commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
