SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOC Telemed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SOC Telemed from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $287.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 44.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

