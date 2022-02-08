Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.26) to ($8.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.5% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 197,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.