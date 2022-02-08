Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share of ($1.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.26) to ($8.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.
PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.
Precision Drilling stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $606.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
