FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

