FirstEnergy (FE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
