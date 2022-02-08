Credit Suisse AG Buys 4,806 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.