The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Neogen were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 109.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

