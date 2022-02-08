The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in TopBuild by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TopBuild by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $229.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.57.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

